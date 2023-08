Manchester United want to sign a midfielder before the transfer deadline, with Fiorentina's Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, 27, their prime target. (Mirror, external)

Fiorentina have rejected United's £1.7m loan offer for Amrabat but will consider a deal with an obligation to buy. (Mail, external)

Manchester United have also contacted Tottenham over a deal for 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Sky Sports, external)

Luton Town are set to sign Manchester United's 21-year-old English defender Teden Mengi. (Mail, external)

