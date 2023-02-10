Skubala relishing tactical 'chess' of Man Utd double-header

Michael Skubala is loving life at the Leeds United helm as he bids to outsmart Manchester United Erik ten Hag in a game of tactical "chess".

The co-caretaker will be in charge against Ten Hag's side for the second time in five days after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in his first game since stepping up following Jesse Marsch's sacking.

"Probably the biggest challenge of a head coach in these moments is to think about what the other coach is going to do," said Skubala.

"It's a bit like a game of chess, especially playing these games back to back. That's where I have to be calm and strong in my decisions and focus on our strengths.

"The club and the fans should be proud, but it was still one point. Whatever happened in the last game, for me, is now closed - the book's closed and we go again Sunday and we try to get three points."

Skubala says it will be a "pleasure and honour" to lead the team out at Elland Road and he praised the contribution of Leeds' experienced players amid the managerial upheaval.

"I’ve loved it [the exposure] – is that allowed?" he added. "What's good is the senior players are helping the younger players.

"Some of the senior players have been through this before and it helps the younger players to be calm, relaxed and deal with the change."