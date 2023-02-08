BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Rob Makepeace says on-loan Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is "a good, steady, reliable number one" following his move to Lincoln in League One.

The 21-year-old, who joined Brighton in 2019, spent last season on loan at League Two side Walsall.

"He has been getting on really well. We have been quite lucky at Lincoln to have a loan goalkeeper every year for the last three years now, so you can compare and contrast how they have got on," he told the Albion Unlimited podcast on BBC Radio Sussex.

"The best thing you can say about Carl Rushworth is that he doesn’t look like a young player in a team. He has a sensible head on his shoulders when you speak to him. He has looked confident and assured.

"Lincoln have been really good this season at keeping clean sheets and not conceding a lot of goals in the majority of games. He is steady - that is the best thing to say about him.

"There is nothing spectacular about him but I can think of only one goal this season that you can put down to his error and that happens to every goalkeeper. You only have to go to the top of the game to see that happen.

"He is just a good, steady, reliable number one."

