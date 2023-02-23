Mackay on biggest game of the season, calmness, and Dundee United
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been talking to the media ahead of his side's crunch Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says this is probably the biggest game of the season for County.
He thinks the battle at the bottom is going to be "nip and tuck right to the end".
When I said to him he seems very calm, and doesn't seem like a man feeling the pressure, he said: "Me being calm doesn't bely the seriousness I have got about my job and how I want to make sure we stay in this league this year".
He doesn't think the Dundee United players will be affected by all the outside noise at Tannadice.
Team news: Owura Edwards is suspended; no fresh injury worries.