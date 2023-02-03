Graham Potter admitted the memory of defeat by Fulham is "still there" as he prepares for the rematch at Stamford Bridge.

It's three weeks since a chastening defeat for the Blues in a game that saw high-profile new signing Joao Felix sent off on his debut and Fulham secure their first win in 18 years over Chelsea.

Potter is likely to blood more of his expensive arrivals in the Stamford Bridge fixture and he says his team have come through a tough period.

"The memory of defeat is still there," said Potter. "It was a low point for us and losing Joao probably summed up the moment we were in.

"It's been about showing strength and togetherness to come through that."

Potter did reserve praise for the Cottagers, who are seventh in the table after being promoted from the Championship last season.

"They have had a fantastic season and they are there on merit," he said. "They deserve the points they have and it will be a tough game.

"We'll see if it's a good thing that we're playing them again so soon. Losing is not a nice memory."