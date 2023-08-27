Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 0-4

Sheffield United are in massive trouble. They sold their best player Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and, while they have brought a couple in, they will be in a fight.

They fought well against Nottingham Forest but lost late on. Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 on the opening day but wiped the floor with them, it wasn't a close 1-0.

And now they have Manchester City in town, who I think will win 4-0.

Joe's prediction: I am obviously hoping for a Blades win, but I've got to pick up some points myself. 0-3

Read the rest of Sutton and Joe's predictions here