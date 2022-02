Cristiano Ronaldo is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun), external

United, along with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle, are monitoring Kalvin Phillips' contract situation at Leeds. The 26-year-old midfielder's present deal is due to end in 2024. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column