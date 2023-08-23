Liverpool have confirmed that redevelopment work on the upper tier of the Anfield Road stand will not be completed by the time Aston Villa visit on 3 September.

Buckingham Group - the main contractors for the redevelopment - went into administration last week, external.

The complications mean the upper tier will stay closed for at least the match against Villa, with capacity continuing to be limited to around 50,000 - as it was for Saturday's game against Bournemouth.

Chief Executive Officer Billy Hogan said: "Timing, obviously, is incredibly fluid right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty around where we are and obviously in time that will become more clear.

"It’s important that we don’t want to set any false expectations.

"We are still aiming for October but what we’re working through now is to put a plan in place.

"I would just like to ask that everyone please bears with us as we work through these issues. We’re really disappointed with the news that we received last week and since that moment I can assure you that internally we have been working as hard as possible to get everything as well as possible planned for whatever the eventuality might be.

"We are in a bit of the unknown right now so we certainly are sorry for any inconvenience that this delay has had on people, we recognise that it hasn’t been easy for our supporters as well."

Hogan said the club are still "aiming for" having the Anfield Road stand open in October.

The Reds host West Ham in the Premier League on 24 September before games against Everton and Nottingham Forest on home soil on 21 October and 29 October respectively.