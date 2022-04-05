Tuchel on a 'special occasion', Christensen and Benzema

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Real Madrid.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Tuchel described the chance to play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals as a "special occasion", with the tie pitting the two teams against each other for the second time in two years.

  • He also suggested his side are out to "prove a point" against the La Liga leaders.

  • Defender Andreas Christensen's future may be up in the air but Tuchel insists "there are no concerns" over his focus and he expected the Dane to be 100% committed.

  • The German manager was full of praise for Karim Benzema and is wary of the threat posed by the Frenchman: "I think two years ago he was one of the most underrated players in world football, but perhaps not any more."

  • However, he noted that Real Madrid's success was not just down to Benzema, saying it would be "unfair to [Luka] Modric and to the others who have carried the team so successfully".