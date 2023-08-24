Hacken v Aberdeen: Team news

Jamie McGrath has made the trip after signing for Aberdeen earlier in the week. And, despite his lack of recent game time, Barry Robson says he will have "no qualms" about pitching him in.

The Premiership side have a number of players in their squad at varying levels of match fitness, but Robson has decided to bring them all to Sweden because he "wanted us all to be together".

He added: "We are all going to be in this tournament and I think it is going to be important that we all know what it takes - the travelling, the flying, the atmospheres.

"I wanted to make sure that every member of my squad was here with us, whether they are at 100% , 80% or 70%, so that is why everyone has travelled."