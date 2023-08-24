Where will Doku fit into Man City side?

Jeremy Doku in action for BelgiumGetty Images

Jeremy Doku is capable of playing on either wing, but the right side - where Riyad Mahrez played for the bulk of last season - is likely to be his home.

Jack Grealish has the left wing spot nailed down - and Phil Foden is likely to play centrally with Kevin de Bruyne currently sidelined.

Bernardo Silva, like Foden, can play centrally or out wide - with Julian Alvarez also capable of playing on the wing, although most of his games have been in the middle.

Doku played fewer minutes than any of them last season - with 13 Ligue 1 starts and 16 appearances off the bench - because of injury problems, but still managed six goals and two assists.

He netted against Metz on the opening day of this season.

Doku is more of a textbook winger than his new colleagues, or the man he is replacing [Mahrez], with over twice as many dribbles but fewer passes.

Belgian journalist Claudo Reulens said: "His speed is incredible, he has an acceleration in the acceleration. His first dribble is his best attribute.

"In the final third he has to improve [with goals and assists] but in a great attacking team like Manchester City, I am sure he will improve on that.

"He has a playing style like [Chelsea's former City winger] Raheem Sterling, but in my opinion Doku has more potential."

Read more on the winger set to sign for Manchester City here

Jeremy Doku tops the ranks for players with the most successful dribbles in Europe's top five leagues per 90 minutes since the start of last season (of players with 900 minutes or more)

Related Topics