Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

With European football still within touching distance, Wolves fans hoped for a positive result against Newcastle to pressurise the sides above them.

Unfortunately, it was one of the poorest performances of the season.

Wolves restricted Newcastle to few chances but barely created anything themselves. Once again, the main talking point was our squad depth.

We’ve had a very shallow squad since Nuno Espirito Santo took over and Bruno Lage hasn't really had enough time to make his mark in that respect. Fans have been disappointed with transfer business for the last few seasons and the lack of depth on Friday was obvious.

Wolves have just three senior midfielders so, with Ruben Neves injured and Leander Dendoncker ill, youngster Luke Cundle had to fill in. Unfortunately, the midfield two of Cundle and Joao Moutinho didn't really work, the latter playing very “safe”, rarely passing forwards and struggling to break the defensive line.

If we include Raul Jimenez’s absence through suspension, Wolves lacked ideas. Fabio Silva had a great performance against Aston Villa last weekend but, with no support in the final third, it was a disappointing evening.

There have been a few performances like the Newcastle game and it should give the club's owners Fosun a nudge in regards to bulking out the squad this summer.

If Wolves want to become a club that can seriously and consistently challenge the top six, quality additions are absolutely needed.

