Son's consistency is key to Spurs' top-four hopes

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says rediscovering Son Heung-min’s form will be key if Antonio Conte’s side are to stand any chance of finishing in the top four this season.

When asked if qualifying for the Champions League is still achievable, he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: "I think they can. There are a couple of things involved in it. Son’s form this season has been nothing near what it was the season before.

"If you can get him back to some level of consistency, I think the issues they’ve had, they haven’t had the chance to drop or not play him. Richarlison has been injured, so in those forward areas Son has had to play every game even though he’s not playing that well. Sometimes when a player is under pressure, taking them out of the situation and then putting them back in can be a benefit.

"They went on a run last season where they caught Arsenal and knocked them out of the top four. They were on unbelievable goalscoring form but for some reason they have not found their form even though Harry Kane is in the form of his life."

