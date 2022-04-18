Pukki underlines his value to the Canaries' cause

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Losing at Manchester United to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick was another blow to Norwich City’s already fading survival hopes. Or, as Dean Smith put it less delicately in our post-match interview, it felt like "a kick in the gonads".

While Ronaldo stole the headlines for his 60th career hat-trick, it was the player Norwich fans like to call the GOAT who offered consolation to those in yellow and green.

Teemu Pukki now has 76 goals in 151 league games for Norwich. His fine finish at Old Trafford means he’s now scored - in just two seasons as a Premier League striker - against United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Finn is now on 10 goals for the seaso. Only nine players have more in the Premier League, and seven of those are from big-six clubs - Ivan Toney and Wilfried Zaha the exceptions. It’s remarkable considering he plays for the division’s bottom club.

If that wasn’t enough to underline how important Pukki is to the Canaries' cause he also set up Kieron Dowell’s goal at Old Trafford. It means Pukki also has more assists than any Norwich City player this season.

The club is set to take up the option of an extra year on the striker’s contract in the summer. If, as looks likely, they go down, he will be on big wages in the Championship.

But if he leaves they will need to find someone to replace a player who didn't cost a fee in the summer of 2018. There can’t have been many better free transfers in football history.