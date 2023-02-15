Former Premier League midfielder Steve Brown says games like Wednesday's against Manchester City is where Arsenal players can write their names into the history books.

Speaking to BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast, he said: "The fact it’s at Arsenal, if they lose that one then it will put a cat among the pigeons.

"It’s there for them to walk through that door and this is how characters are made, this is where legends are made within a football club.

"It’s these moments here when we are sat at this point in the league where these Arsenal players can properly make a name for themselves and etch their names in the history of Arsenal Football Club for a very long time.

"The Invincibles did it and we still talk about them to this day and will continue to talk about them for another 30 years. This squad has a chance of doing it and it’s these moments you’ve got to stand up and find a way to win these games.

"There is going to be a enormous amount of pressure on them. The home game, they cannot lose. They can’t."

