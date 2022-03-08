It was another painful night for Everton in the Premier League on Monday as they suffered a dismal 5-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The Toffees have won just once in their past 10 league games and sit a point above the drop zone with nine fixtures remaining.

Is the mantra "too good to go down" starting to be tested now? And what needs to be done to turn things around?

Everton fans - send us your thoughts on how worried are you about the threat of relegation