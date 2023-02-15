Ex-Leicester winger Matt Piper says Kelechi Iheanacho is a "confidence player" and believes Brendan Rodgers has helped reinstall the belief of the striker.

The 26-year-old joined from Manchester City in 2015 but has struggled to nail down a consistent starting spot, although he has scored two goals in his past two Premier League games.

"He has been brilliant. Good with his back to goal and he has got into some really nice areas, he has got that confidence," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"I always say Kelechi is a confidence player and you know what did him so well is that he came on in the FA Cup game against Walsall and scored. He was probably thinking in that Villa game that the gaffer was going to go back to Patson Daka and he didn’t which was huge for him.

"He has only ever got in the team from default before if someone was injured. Even when the two strikers were out of form in front of goal the manager still kept picking Jamie Vardy or Daka.

"Now he has got a player of the skillset of Tete, Rodgers did say he could use someone like Iheanacho more now but the fact he stuck to his word and stayed with him, I think that is huge.

"He then felt the belief, he wasn’t just in the team due to an injury and ran with it really providing for the team."

