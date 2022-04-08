Only the three promoted sides have lost more Premier League home games than Everton this season (seven). However, the Toffees are looking for consecutive home league wins for the first time since September.

Since beating Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend of the season, Manchester United are winless in their four Premier League games in the early Saturday kick-off slot (drawn two, lost two).

No Everton player has scored more home Premier League goals this season than Richarlison (three), though he’s not netted at Goodison Park in the league since December.