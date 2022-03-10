Conrad Egan-Riley proved he was "an option moving forwards" for Manchester City with an impressive performance on his Champions League debut against Sporting, says Chelsea midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

The 19-year-old filled in at right-back, with regulars Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo out unavailable through suspension and illness respectively, and Christiansen says he did not look out of place.

"It just goes to show the system at City is seamless for young players," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The principles of play, the terminology, how they train - it allows young players to come in and look so strong.

"Egan-Riley looked like he fitted in and moving forwards he is an option for Pep to use."

A goalless draw with Sporting ensured City advanced smoothly to the quarter-finals, with the draw on Friday, 18 March.

"When City are in their rhythm, they are frightening in terms of their forward play," Christiansen added. "They are one of the teams others will want to avoid."

Listen to full discussion on City from 25'32 on BBC Sounds