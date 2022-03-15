Just when you think Spurs are making progress something comes along to convince you it was all smoke and mirrors.

The person this time to shatter all Tottenham's illusions that they might be a top-four side was Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was in blistering form against Spurs at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was left out of the starting line-up against Manchester City with a suspected hip injury.

It was just as well because he was looking jaded and seems to have benefited from the rest.

Here is someone who still wants to play every week but as an outfield player and especially as a striker aged 37, someone should tell him that even he should give way to youth occasionally.

