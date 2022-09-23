Crawford will be 'real asset' as assistant
- Published
Former Scotland striker Stevie Crawford, who spent six months with Dundee United as a player in 2005, returns to Tannadice as Liam Fox's assistant.
Crawford leaves his second stint as East Fife boss and has previously managed Dunfermline, while he served as assistant at Falkirk, Hearts and MK Dons.
United will also appoint a second assistant, with Under-18s coach Dave Bowman providing support in the meantime.
Fox said of his new sidekick: "I’m delighted to have Stevie on board as my assistant.
"He’s a brilliant human being, a real football man and he has real experience in the game. He’s been a manager and has worked at big clubs with big expectations.
"I’ve known Stevie a long time and I have enormous respect for him as a coach. He cares deeply about developing players and teams and will be a real asset to Dundee United."