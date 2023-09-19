Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic: What Rodgers said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers to TNT Sports: "I feel for the players, I think for the first 60 minutes it was a very even game against a team that’s doing well and scoring a lot of goals, and we matched them.

"Disappointed with the [first] goal. We made a decision in the game to adjust the wall and it cost us but we’ll take that, I don’t mind players making decisions in-game.

"Very disappointed with the two red cards and nine men is obviously very difficult. If we get to the last game to play Feyenoord at home with everything to play for, we’ll be in with a fantastic chance.

On his side’s two dismissals, Rodgers adds: "First one you just have to shepherd it through to the goalkeeper, don’t get into the fight as it’s getting to Joe Hart, it’s just inexperience.

"And Odin [Holm] is a fantastic young player, he’ll learn from that. You can’t go to ground like that, particularly in Europe, and he’ll learn."