Celtic v Motherwell - team news

Celtic are without defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt and forward Giorgos Giakoumakis. Recent midfield signing Oliver Abildgaard will be in the squad. Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull have all shaken off knocks.

Rolando Aarons, Joe Efford and Ricki Lamie went off injured in Motherwell's last game while left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their past 12 meetings with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and Well have won just one of their past 25 away league matches against Celtic.