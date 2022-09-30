Hemming aims to kick on after injury frustration

K﻿ilmarnock keeper Zach Hemming is determined to make up for lost time after the first injury of his career stalled his progress.

Hemming returned on loan from Middlesbrough in summer, but missed the start of newly-promoted Killie's top-flight campaign with a groin injury.

After working his way back to full fitness he was between the sticks again for the 1-0 defeat by Livingston, but then had to stop for the international break.

Ahead of the trip to Pittodrie to play Aberdeen on Saturday, Hemming said: "It has been a bit of a weird one. It felt as if I was injured again, having a week off. It is a bit of stop-start.

"I was injured then came back and had one game then off for a week again but that's just part of football.

"It was the first injury I have had in my career. The rehab has done me good. I feel stronger than I did at the start of the season.

"It worked out well for me at Killie last season and hopefully it will this season. It is a good standard. A lot of people criticise Scottish football but there are a lot of good games and hard teams to break down."