Everton forward Demarai Gray has been speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Saturday's Merseyside derby.

"I think you just are obviously aware of the occasion and build it up in your mind," said Gray.

"You try to anticipate it and when you come of out the tunnel and hear the fans, it's an incredible feeling. It's going to be like that on Saturday.

"Us as a team, we have a good feeling at the moment. To take that into the game at home, I'm very confident it is going to be a good day."

