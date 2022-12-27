St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson has suggested VAR interventions provide a welcome break when facing Celtic's relentless multi-ball approach. (The Scotsman), external

Celtic boss Postecoglou has given the green light for Adam Montgomery's loan at St Johnstone to be extended. (The Courier), external

Ex-St Johnstone player Shaun Rooney gave Fleetwood Town the lead against Sheffield Wednesday - but was later sent down the tunnel by his manager, former Celtic captain Scott Brown, after being red carded for confronting Owls boss Darren Moore. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Tuesday's gossip here.