Some West Ham fans are calling for David Moyes to be sacked after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Everton – the Hammers’ fifth Premier League loss in seven.

It was another toothless display and league form is worrying with the Irons sat 18th and in the relegation zone.

But talk of getting rid of West Ham’s greatest manager of the modern era is far too premature.

Several performances have been poor but Moyes’ men have also been victims of some rotten luck.

Two efforts hit the crossbar and bounced down the wrong side of the line in the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, while Declan Rice missed a penalty and Said Benrahma had a goal harshly disallowed.

The Hammers were also robbed at Chelsea when Maxwell Cornet’s would-be late equaliser was ruled out by the worst VAR decision in history, with Jarrod Bowen judged to have ‘fouled’ Edouard Mendy.

On another day, that’s four extra points from those two games.

OK, it has not perfect and there is room for improvement. But Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are out the way and it’s two wins from two to top Europa Conference League group B.

Keep the faith. All is not lost. Yet.