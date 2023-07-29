St Johnstone's League Cup run ends in defeat

St Johnstone's Group A campaign ended in a shocking 4-0 home defeat to League One side Stirling Albion.

Greig Spence's opener set the tone in Perth as he headed his side into an early lead before Lewis Milne doubled their advantage with a low, driving effort into the bottom corner.

After the interval, Paul McLean met a Jack Leitch header to further stretch their lead and secured a double for himself by again meeting a cross from Leitch.

Stirling are now guaranteed to progress as one of the best second-placed sides after finishing on 10 points in Group A.

St Johnstone recorded just the one win in the group stages, losing their other three games and finishing with a negative goal difference.