Full-time: Newcastle United 1-2 Liverpool

Darwin Nunez struck two late goals to complete a remarkable turnaround and give 10-man Liverpool a dramatic victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Liverpool were battling against the odds and were second best for much of the thrilling encounter, falling behind to Anthony Gordon's 25th-minute goal, after he cashed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistake, then seeing captain Virgil van Dijk sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak three minutes later.

Alisson kept Liverpool in it by miraculously turning Miguel Almiron's shot on to the woodwork in the first half, the forward also hitting the post after the break, before Uruguayan striker Nunez was introduced to stunning effect.

Nunez ran through to rifle a shot past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope with nine minutes left, then took Mohamed Salah's pass in his stride three minutes into stoppage time before applying an equally emphatic finish to give Liverpool an astonishing win.

