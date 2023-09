Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Conor Gallagher will remain at Chelsea after Tottenham’s interest failed to turn into a permanent deal.

The England international was targeted by Spurs to bolster their midfield.

However, it needed them to sell players, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That did not materialise and as Gallagher had always made it clear he was happy to stay at Stamford Bridge, that is what will happen.

