Leeds determined over Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto in action for Leeds UnitedGetty Images

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Leeds United are determined there will be no deadline day departure for Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, despite continued links with Everton.

The Toffees have a long standing interest in the 19-year-old and were believed to be pondering a late move as they prepare to sell Alex Iwobi to Fulham.

Leeds have maintained a firm stance on any approaches for Gnonto. The player is now back in the fold after disciplinary action was taken against him following a refusal to play at Birmingham City and scored in their 4-3 win at Ipswich Town.

Related Topics