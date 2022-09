Motherwell's hopes of signing Robert Snodgrass have been dashed after the former Scotland midfielder joined Hearts on a one-year deal.

Snodgrass, who was a free agent after leaving Luton Town, had discussed a move to Fir Park with manager Steven Hammell but has now opted for Tynecastle.

Motherwell weren't the only side left disappointed, with Snodgrass - who turns 35 on Wednesday - saying he had "five or six offers in Scotland".