Nottingham Forest goalscorer Anthony Elanga: "It's really big. I feel like the last three games we have been close to winning. We worked hard and defended well. When we won it back, I was quick enough. The manager has congratulated us and told us we deserved to win.

"I want to score goals and as soon as I saw Taiwo [Awoniyi] pass the ball I just wanted to attack the space. I know where the goal is so it was about keeping my composure and hitting it low and quick.

"I need to play to build my confidence. I didn't get to do that much at United but now that I am here I feel like I have the confidence of the manager and now hopefully these opportunities will turn into starts and more goals and assists.

"We can really build on this and keep pushing."

