Silva on Mitrovic, ambition and Brighton

Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Premier League match against Brighton.

Here are the key lines from the Fulham manager: 

  • Silva is "really pleased" with recent performances and took "many positives" from Saturday's match at Arsenal, despite the 2-1 defeat.

  • "The environment in our dressing room after the match showed our ambition," he said. "That is a good thing."

  • Silva hailed the form of top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose fourth goal of the season against Arsenal was also his 100th for Fulham.

  • "Mitro is really confident in this moment," Silva said. "From the first day I joined this football club, he's been like that. We, as a team, have to keep playing in a certain way to give him the chances to score."

  • Next opponents Brighton have "real high quality in their squad" and are "really tough to play against, with individual players who can create problems at any time".

  • Brighton manager Graham Potter, who has guided the Seagulls to fourth place in the early-season table after a ninth-place finish last term, "deserves all the credit for what he's doing", Silva said, adding: "The job he's done has been fantastic."