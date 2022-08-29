Silva on Mitrovic, ambition and Brighton
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Premier League match against Brighton.
Here are the key lines from the Fulham manager:
Silva is "really pleased" with recent performances and took "many positives" from Saturday's match at Arsenal, despite the 2-1 defeat.
"The environment in our dressing room after the match showed our ambition," he said. "That is a good thing."
Silva hailed the form of top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose fourth goal of the season against Arsenal was also his 100th for Fulham.
"Mitro is really confident in this moment," Silva said. "From the first day I joined this football club, he's been like that. We, as a team, have to keep playing in a certain way to give him the chances to score."
Next opponents Brighton have "real high quality in their squad" and are "really tough to play against, with individual players who can create problems at any time".
Brighton manager Graham Potter, who has guided the Seagulls to fourth place in the early-season table after a ninth-place finish last term, "deserves all the credit for what he's doing", Silva said, adding: "The job he's done has been fantastic."