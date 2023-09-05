Champions League holders Manchester City will face Club Leon of Mexico or Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals in December in Saudi Arabia.

Today's draw pitched South America's Copa Libertadores winners, yet to be decided, against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, Auckland City of New Zealand or Egypt's Al Ahly in the other semi-final.

The Club World Cup will be played from 12 to 22 December and held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, with the city of Jeddah hosting the competition in two venues.

The 2023 edition will be the last of the current format - an annual competition with seven teams - before it expands to a 32-team event to be first held in 2025 in the United States.