Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014.

United have lost 17 Premier League games against City, only losing more against Liverpool (18) and Chelsea (18) in the history of the competition.

This will be Erik Ten Hag’s first Manchester derby in charge of United –each of the five previous Red Devils managers to take charge of one in the league have lost their first (David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick), with Alex Ferguson the last to win in March 1987.