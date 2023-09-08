Liverpool have appointed Rayner Rowen Construction to resume the final works on their Anfield Road Stand development.

Previous contractors Buckingham Group have fallen into administration.

The club said Rayner Rowen will "work swiftly with our internal team to produce a revised project completion programme, which will give us certainty on capacity and phasing".

The Anfield Road End of the ground will remain partially open for fixtures against West Ham, Leicester City and Union SG in the coming weeks, as it has been for the Reds' Premier League home matches so far this season.

"Additional capacity at Anfield will be incrementally phased in after the next three home games," the club said.