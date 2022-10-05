Arsenal are thinking of offering midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in a swap deal for Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Calcio Mercato Web), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he wanted to sign Arsenal's Martin Odegaard for previous club Borussia Dortmund but the Norway midfielder chose to join Real Madrid. (Goal), external

Leandro Trossard has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from Brighton, with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the Belgian forward. (Mail), external

