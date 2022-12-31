Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it.

"I would say they had eight in the back. In that situation it's movement and attacking at the right moment. In general we did it. We didn't allow them transitions.

"They made a fantastic goal and when that happens you say congratulations but in general we did really well."