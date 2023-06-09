Hibs season review: 'Massive inconsistency & did well to finish fifth'

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

Lee Johnson is kind of the manager with nine lives. Between 11 October and 2 January he had two wins, and then he lost four in a row in March and April.

I wouldn’t say he was on the brink because the mood music coming out of Easter Road was never that he was going to be sacked, but certainly the fans would have been very upset, the team was just looking in poor shape.

There was massive inconsistency but they managed to drag themselves back from the edge numerous times and put together some wins. Remember they’ve done most of this without Martin Boyle, who hasn’t played since late October.

Kevin Nisbet has been missing for parts of the season, he’s scored 10 goals in 17 games this year. Elie Youan has improved, he’s kind of mercurial.

They are losing a lot of players, there’s going to be a big turnover, and how do you replace Nisbet? Should they go for Kevin van Veen?

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

In large portions of the season Hibs' performances were endured rather than enjoyed.

I’ve been part of squads that were unpredictable and as a fan I can’t imagine it’s nice going along and you’ve got no idea which Hibs side will turn up.

Overall, they will be happy with where they’ve finished. They had a huge opportunity to finish above Hearts on the last day of the season, but there were times when fifth place looked a mile away.

They’ve done well to get there, they need to trim the squad, Johnson needs to identify a way of playing and stick with it.

