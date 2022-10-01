Fulham manager Marco Silva speaking to BBC Sport: "Yes it was a disappointing afternoon, a strange afternoon. The red card made a huge impact in the game and the second goal killed our belief.

"It is difficult to talk about the challenge. I have strange feeling after seeing it many times on TV. People who play football know if you keep stopping the moments you will probably find five or 10 red cards in a game.

You have to keep looking at the moments to understand what you are seeing. The referee was clearly there. He told me it was a clear yellow card.

"After so long a time to find one picture of Nathaniel's tackle it is difficult for me to accept.

"If it will always be like that, I would accept it. But I am 100% sure that in moments like that, one will be a yellow card and that's it.

"This is the difficult situation to understand. We need to see consistency in these situation or you have to give the yellow card.

"I think in the next few weeks in tough matches you will see moments like this one where it will be a yellow card. These decisions feel strange to us.

"So congratulations to Newcastle. The scenario was made much easier for them after the red card. Even so, with 10 players in the first half, we should do much better in certain moments. In certain moments we were not aggressive enough. I can say the three moments they scored in the first half we could do much better."