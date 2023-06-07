Arsenal need two or three "quality signings" to repeat their push for the title but may receive a boost in the form of a Manchester City decline.

That's the view of former Premier League defender Steve Brown on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"They had a reset about three seasons ago when they changed a lot of things and brought Arteta in," said Brown.

"At first we were sceptical but it was all part of a reset. They have got it right. Now they are in a position for me personally where you are talking two or three quality signings. Before it was seven or eight. The job they have done recruitment wise has been magnificent. The job Arteta has done to get the best out of that team has been nothing short of miraculous.

"If Manchester City win the Treble, to sustain that next season is very difficult. I wonder if Pep Guardiola goes: ‘what more can I do here?’

"And what more can he do? He can’t come back and win another Treble. He is so intense. There is only so much a human being can take year in and year out. So I do wonder if there is a comedown for City if they do the Treble."