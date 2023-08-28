Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he expects the situations around his un-used players to be "resolved" this week.

Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele are all yet to feature for Spurs this season.

The club must submit a list of 25 players to the Premier League on 13 September for the first half of the season, and currently have a squad of 31 over 21-year-olds.

When asked specifically about the future of midfielder Ndombele - who spent last season on loan at Napoli - Postecoglou said: "Tanguy is in a boat with a few other guys. I said the other day that we've got five or six players more than we can name on a list.

"All these things come down to decisions that people make, whether it's individual players, whether it's myself.

"I'm sure this week those kind of things will work themselves out. Tanguy's still training, he's working hard at training, but that midfield area, we're going really well at the minute.

"You saw the guys who started, (Oliver) Skippy's been really good, Pierre (Hojbjerg) and Gio (Lo Celso) have been training well.

"It's been pretty competitive in that area. I think this week a lot of those things I expect to get resolved."

Spurs face Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and Postecoglou confirmed Lo Celso would feature after making his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

"We've got a game Tuesday night and he'll play," the Australian added.

"It will be, for want of a better word, a fun week. We've got plenty going on for sure.

"I'm just dealing with what's in front of me. Unless I get told otherwise, I'll work with the group I've got and focus on Tuesday night."