Jack Tanner, sports reporter at Bournemouth Echo, has discussed new signing Tyler Adams with BBC Radio Solent.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined the club on a five-year deal, but is currently ruled out due to injury.

Tanner believes Adams is a "great signing" and will add depth to the squad.

He said: "I think he replaces Lerma in a certain sense. He had a heightened work rate and can earn the ball back well.

"My only concern is he is slightly limited in his ball range, he doesn't have the same forward skill as Lerma, but that's an age and experience thing.

"He is a good signing for the price. Leeds paid £20m last year, so we've not paid much more than that for him now.

"He comes with Premier League experience, but won't be back until September. This may work well as he will return when the fixtures are a bit easier."