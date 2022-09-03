Brentford 5-2 Leeds: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to Match of the Day about hat-trick hero Ivan Toney: "Normally he's not allowed to shoot from outside the penalty area. Today, again, a penalty from the best penalty-taker in the world - I know those are big words but I just say what I see during the week, how he does it. He's so cool and composed and he's got a strategy for it.

"The free-kick - I must say, that's decent, a brilliant. The last one is brilliant, so composed. Instead of smashing it or side-footing it, just to chip it over."

On his tactics: "Last year, we struggled a bit with defensive transitions. It's something we didn't create enough from and we've been focusing on. Leeds are a very good team and very difficult to play against with so many good players between the lines. We knew that gave some space away behind them and we tried to exploit that."

On Leeds boss Marsch demanding a penalty and being sent off: "I trust VAR and the refs to take a decision on that one. I haven't seen the penalty decision [not to award Leeds a spot kick] back. I saw our own one back after the game and it's a clear penalty. There are so many emotions in this job - I am not the calmest guy. I am calm and then I explode. I had that after the game against Wolves.

"I understand it's difficult to try to control emotions but we have to try to do it."