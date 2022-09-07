Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

How do you integrate new players into a team and make sure it’s not disruptive?

That is a challenge for any manager. But, you would think, especially one adding to a promoted side, in the hope of not going straight back down again.

How many players who performed so well for the team last season can cope with the step up? How many new recruits are needed? And how do you get that balance right?

Fulham kicked off their campaign with a draw against Liverpool. But Marco Silva knew he still needed to improve the strength in depth of his squad. The club appeared to do that on transfer deadline day.

However, it seems after a decent start there isn’t the urgency to throw the newest of the new players straight into the starting XI.

A chance for a bit more time to gel on the training ground, which can only be a good thing.