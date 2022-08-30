West Ham's new summer signing Lucas Paqueta says that the Hammers should aim to win every trophy they are playing for this season.

The Brazil international became the clubs record signing joining for a fee which could rise to more than £50m.

“Of course it’s appealing to play in the Conference League and yes West Ham aims to win it," he said in his first club interview, external.

"This club should aim to win all trophies in which we are involved, and we will try our best to conquer it."

The 25-year-old, who featured for Lyon against West Ham last year in the Europa League, could make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

He added: “Looking at the fixtures was the first thing I did! I was happy because I love to play derbies and I believe we can play well and win.

“It will be very tough, but it’s a derby and the support from the fans will be crucial. We must prepare in order to win it.”