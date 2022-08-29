We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Everton's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Darren: A super first half and an inspired Pickford kept us in the game - he dealt with most of the high crosses but it was a poor goal let in by us. Yet another two points lost. Richarlison should never have gone. Gordon had a pretty good game and we need to keep him. Buy a quality striker and another winger and we should climb the table.

Malcolm: Schoolboy defensive errors once again - there were three Everton players next to their goalscorer. Can’t see a top 10 place on this sort of form. It's not just a striker we need, the midfield I believe is a major problem.

Mick: It’s desperate times at Everton with a shortage of talent, quality and an unbalanced squad. There is a resignation that another relegation fight looms. A sinking feeling pervades.

Stephen: We're playing with wing-backs who are not good going forward, effectively playing five at the back and leaving midfield wide open. We would be better served with 4-3-3. Finally, can we get rid of Pickford? He flaps at everything and unsettles the team and the crowd.

Nigel: The most disappointing thing is how the defence still looks so vulnerable. The man of the match? The woodwork. Saved us a point.