Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

It's so hard to predict what Chelsea are going to do at the moment. I don't have a clue what to expect from them, because even if they play well they don't seem able to take their chances.

Bournemouth surprised me last time out, when they picked up a point at Brentford.

I'm still not clear about the way they are trying to play under Andoni Iraola, and they still haven't won in the league this season.

I don't see that changing against Chelsea, but this one kind of smells like a draw to me.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: 0-2

Find out the predictions for the rest of the weekend's matches