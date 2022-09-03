Both sides unchanged at Fir Park

Steven Hammell makes no changes to the Motherwell side that started the midweek 4-0 League Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Louis Moult, who re-joined the club on loan from Burton Albion on deadline day, is not in the squad as the striker is still working his way to full fitness.

Dundee United interim boss Liam Fox also names an unchanged side after their cup success away to Livingston.

